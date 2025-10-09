State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc. $WEX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEX were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 895,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,597,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 826,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,728,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20,412.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,069,000 after buying an additional 635,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 652.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,797,000 after buying an additional 357,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 412,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 93,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,753.60. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,478.55. This represents a 20.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.91.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

