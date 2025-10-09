State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44,850 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $274,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,313,335 shares of company stock worth $4,164,795,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

