State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,979 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

