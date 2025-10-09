State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,040 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 32.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 60.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE HOMB opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.