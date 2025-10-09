State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 285 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

NYSE ONTO opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

