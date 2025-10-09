Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Buys Shares of 17,984 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock worth $4,164,795,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.