True North Advisors LLC Acquires 8,488 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

