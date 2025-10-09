True North Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

True North Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN stock opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

