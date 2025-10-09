Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 222,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.26.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

