Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $22.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 148,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

