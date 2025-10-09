Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 148.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,175,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,085 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 116.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,707 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $10,168,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $8,758,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $6,406,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of VRNT opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

