Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Astec Industries by 30.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.00 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astec Industries

In related news, insider Barend Snyman sold 2,498 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $117,955.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,695.98. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astec Industries

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.