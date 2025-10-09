Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,324 Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Potlatch by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Potlatch by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 876,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,547,000 after buying an additional 629,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Potlatch by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after buying an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatch by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 485,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 274,535 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of Potlatch stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Potlatch Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is 339.62%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

