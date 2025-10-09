Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc $KAI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kadant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Kadant by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

Kadant stock opened at $298.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kadant Inc has a 52 week low of $281.30 and a 52 week high of $429.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

