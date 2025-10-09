Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,819 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 228,187 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 41.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 88,155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 136,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $2,855,089.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 880,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,389,705.04. The trade was a 13.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $680,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,662.25. This represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,942 shares of company stock worth $24,878,995 in the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $22.65.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Report on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.