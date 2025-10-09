Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 87.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 17.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 239.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.58. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SKM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SK Telecom

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.