Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2,069.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 358,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $6,539,793.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,296,848.04. The trade was a 6.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

