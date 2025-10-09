Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

