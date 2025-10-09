Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Donegal Group, Inc. $DGICA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 46,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $233.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,654,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,673,927.87. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 212,958 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,746. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

