Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,231,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 159,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE XPRO opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expro Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expro Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

