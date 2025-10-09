Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 233.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOSE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $389,812.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 241,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,175.28. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,668 shares of company stock worth $3,027,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

