Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $288,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a P/E ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.