Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $294,000 Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 11,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,053.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,341.60. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,108 shares in the company, valued at $20,264,345.40. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,581. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

