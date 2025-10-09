Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.06.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,101.94. This represents a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $100,501.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,513.99. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

