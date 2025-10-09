Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 179.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $88,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,362.01. This trade represents a 17.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of DJT opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 132.60 and a current ratio of 132.60. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,922.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

