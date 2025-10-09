Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $368,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

PWB stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.96. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $128.53.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.