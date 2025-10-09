Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF $KXI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $63.95 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $853.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

