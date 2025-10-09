Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $283,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 327.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $227,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Veritex
In other Veritex news, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,111.16. This trade represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $233,947.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,546.62. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,699 shares of company stock worth $10,361,627. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Veritex Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.06.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veritex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
