Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $287,000 in SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in SFL by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SFL by 636.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SFL by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SFL by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.49.

SFL Cuts Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SFL in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

