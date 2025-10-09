Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $288,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $49,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,342. This represents a 37.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $167,859. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

