Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $288,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $293.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.41 and its 200 day moving average is $228.20.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.