Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $289,000 in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 158.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in National Bank by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NBHC opened at $38.45 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $-0.30 dividend. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of -3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

