Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $310,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 409,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 376,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,580 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 424.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 168,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 136,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

