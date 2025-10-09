Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,319,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,361,000 after buying an additional 3,954,483 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,378,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,834,000 after buying an additional 3,554,643 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,865,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,794 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 951.6% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 679,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 758,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 487,530 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

