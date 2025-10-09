Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF $PBE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

PBE opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

