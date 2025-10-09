Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,684,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,049.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 730.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,401,000.

NYSEARCA:CGIC opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $611.32 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

