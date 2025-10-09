Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $40.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

