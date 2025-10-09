Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October $KOCT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.7% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $547,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS KOCT opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $112.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.