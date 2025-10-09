Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in GDS Holdings $GDS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Get GDS alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GDS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,177,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in GDS by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 390,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 110,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GDS by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 89,059 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GDS by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 261,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Stock Performance

GDS opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. GDS Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

View Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.