Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Eni SpA $E

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,369.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 102,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 45.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 10.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 104.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

