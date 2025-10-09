Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 70,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

