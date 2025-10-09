Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,410 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April $GAPR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAPR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

GAPR opened at $39.33 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $250.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

