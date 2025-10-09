Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $836.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.64. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

