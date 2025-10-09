Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.7% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance
Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $43.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
