Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,696.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,080,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $103.32 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

