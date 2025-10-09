Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 963 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF $ARGT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

ARGT opened at $69.24 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

