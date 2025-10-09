Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 99,850 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,850 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSPU stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $494.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

