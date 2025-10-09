Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5,032.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tenable by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $139,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $862,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,240.50. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,549 shares of company stock worth $1,954,751. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Tenable Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ TENB opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

