Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 32.4% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,396.90. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $36.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.07%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

