Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $304,000 Position in American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF $VALQ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period.

American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $64.60 on Thursday. American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

About American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

